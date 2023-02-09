Logan dedicates field house to Steve Hole

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Central-Logan city rivalry shared center stage Thursday night at Logan.
Logan honored one of its longtime employees, the late Steve Hole.
The school naming the field house after Hole.
He spent 32 years at Logan High School and 41 overall in the La Crosse School District, serving as a coach, teacher and activities director.
Hole died unexpectedly last April at the age of 72.
But his memory will live on.
"He would have been honored but he wouldn't have been happy. He never wanted any recognition for anything that he did. He just did it out of the kindness of his heart because that was the kind of guy he was. Any time anybody wanted to give him any recognition, it was no, no, no, somebody else. But as his family we are really proud that he is getting this recognition," said Katie Hagen, a daughter of Steve Hole.