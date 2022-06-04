 Skip to main content
Logan Girls Impress With 3rd Place Finish at State

  • Updated
  • 0
Logan sent three different events to the podium on Day 2 of the WIAA State Track Meet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Logan's girls team scored plenty of points Saturday at the WIAA State Track Meet, and in the process ended up in a 3rd-place tie in Division 2. 

Logan claimed a bronze medal with their 4x2 relay team of Julie Yang, Elsa Hirsch, Aaliyah Hamilton, and Lauren Jarret. 

Jarrett added a few more points with a fifth-place finish in the 100 meter dash. 

The Rangers added a state title later in the day when the 4-by-100 meter relay team took first with a time of 49.72 seconds. 

"It was just like our hard work and everything we've put in this season finally showing up on the board, so it was cool," said Jarrett. Everyone's work is put into it, and the feeling when you get that baton and you know the handoff was good is a really great feeling."

