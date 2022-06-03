Logan girls set up for a big day 2; Quinn Wenthe shows up for G-E-T

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Logan girls were figured to be among the favorites in division 2 and the proved that's where they belong. G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe also poised to put the Red Hawks on the scoreboard tomorrow.
Kallie Knoble kicked things off for Logan with a 4th place finish in the high jump clearing the 5'2" mark. She also took 7th place in the long jump event.
Logan's relay runners coming through for the Rangers as well. The 4x200 meter relay team of Yang, Hirsch, Hamilton, and Lauren Jarrett on the anchor took 2nd in their hear and qualified for the finals. Then the 4x100 meter relay sqaud of Yang, Knoble, Hamilton, and Jarrett on the anchor claimed 1st in their heat with a time of 49.68 seconds.
Quinn Wenthe of the G-E-T Red Hawks won her heat in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.1 seconds. She also took 3rd in the 10 meter hurdles and qualified for that event as well.