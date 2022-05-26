Logan hosts Black River Falls Thursday night

ONALASKA, La Crosse (WXOW) -- The Logan Rangers won 9-1 over Black River Falls.
Logan's Curtis Leaver up to bat at the bottom of the first inning, where he hit the ball out to left field to send Johnny Leaver home.
The Rangers led 1-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, Nick Gavrilos was up to bat, sending the ball out to left field.
He sent both Bradley Check and Josh Waite home for two more Ranger runs. The Rangers led 5-0.
Johnny Leaver was batting at the bottom of the fourth - he smashed the ball out to center field for a home run.
Rangers were up 8-0.
Johnny Leaver was 3-3 and had 3 RBIs; Curtis was 3-4 and had a double.