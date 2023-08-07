Logan looking to make a jump back towards top of the MVC

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Logan is looking to restore some gridiron glory on the north side.
It wasn't that long ago the Rangers were perennial powers in the MVC.
But this year's squad takes the field knowing they haven't made the playoffs since 2018 and haven't had a winning overall record since 2016.
But there is optimism for Logan this fall with the return of 8 starters and 12 seniors.
Those 8 starters return at key positions.
"We've got some really good skill kids returning. Johnny Leaver, Bradley Check and Nick Joley, some kids who were big time varsity kids for us last year. They'll step up for us again," said head coach Casey Knoble.
"I think we bring a lot of senior leadership back. We do a good job of instilling the younger generation that we need more intensity. We need to bring our program back to where it once was," said quarterback/linebacker Johnny Leaver.
Logan went 3-6 last season.
They will open the 2023 campaign at home against Eau Claire Memorial.