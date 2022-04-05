Logan Rangers host a red hot Red Hawks team

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Both these teams have started their seasons with a pair of wins, but one of those streaks would come to an end Tuesday afternoon.
G-E-T gets the scoring started early in this one, scoring a single run in the first and second innings. Logan matched with a run of their own in the bottom of the second.
A 7-run 5th inning is where Logan really ran away with the game. They continue their unbeaten season with the 9-2 win.
Top Performers-
G-E-T: Genna O'Neill - 2-4, 2B, RBI; .2 IP, BB; Ryann Duffenbach - 1-3, 2B; Abby Braunreiter - 4.1 IP, 7 BB, K; Shayna Kirkey - 1 IP, 2 BB, 3 K
Logan: Mya Kendrick - 2-5, RBI; Jazzy Davis - 2-4, HR, 5 RBI; Leah Pasch - 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Kam Korish - 7 IP, 8 BB, 6 K
Rangers next game: 4/7 vs. Sparta 4:30pm
Red Hawks next game: 4/7 @ West Salem 5:00pm