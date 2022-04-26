Logan seeking revenge after being no-hit

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - On Monday night, Central allowed no hits by the Rangers offense on Logan's home field. Tuesday evening, the Rangers look for revenge on the road.
Riverhawks get on the board first, scoring on a dropped strike three in the bottom of the first inning. Logan would gain the lead in the 3rd inning, when they plate 2 runs. Central would drive in one in the bottom of the inning to knot it back up at 2-2.
A clutch hit by Brooklynn Reynolds in the 7th inning would give the Rangers the edge they needed. Logan gets their revenge 4-3 on the road.
Rangers next game: 4/28 vs. Black River Falls 4:30pm
Riverhawks next game: 4/28 vs. Sparta 4:30pm