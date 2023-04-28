 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee,
Crawford and Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.4 feet next
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Logan shuts out La Crescent-Hokah 8-0

  • Updated
  • 0
LOGAN.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Logan Rangers are in the middle of the MVC standings, but they came out on top when they beat La Crescent-Hokah 8-0 on Friday.

In the 2nd inning, Jackson Bosch opened the scoring with an RBI single that brought Lucas Eilertson home.

The scoring wouldn't continue until the 4th when Gabe Weber's bloop hit sent Scott Grossbach to home plate. The next batter, Carson Nelson grounded out, but still managed to send around Jaymason Miller. The Rangers would score at least one run in each of the remaining innings.

Weber finished 2-4 with 3 RBIs.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you