Logan shuts out La Crescent-Hokah 8-0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Logan Rangers are in the middle of the MVC standings, but they came out on top when they beat La Crescent-Hokah 8-0 on Friday.
In the 2nd inning, Jackson Bosch opened the scoring with an RBI single that brought Lucas Eilertson home.
The scoring wouldn't continue until the 4th when Gabe Weber's bloop hit sent Scott Grossbach to home plate. The next batter, Carson Nelson grounded out, but still managed to send around Jaymason Miller. The Rangers would score at least one run in each of the remaining innings.
Weber finished 2-4 with 3 RBIs.