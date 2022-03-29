Logan softball team takes down Aquinas, 13-12, in back-and-forth contest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Logan Rangers softball team won Monday's cross-city showdown, 13-12, over Aquinas.
Logan got out to a hot start, scoring six runs in the home half of the first. That included two-run doubles from both Adrianna Lien and Molly Erickson.
In the top of the second inning, the Blugolds responded with a six-spot of their own. Gracie Cronk and Alexa Neumeister both win run-scoring singles.
Both offenses kept firing on all cylinders, but Logan was able to pull it out. For the Rangers, Jojo Davis scored five runs, while Molly Erickson finished with 5 RBI.
In a losing effort for Aquinas, Cronk had three hits, including a home run, while Iris Neve was 5-6.