 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Logan softball team takes down Aquinas, 13-12, in back-and-forth contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquinas at Logan SB

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Logan Rangers softball team won Monday's cross-city showdown, 13-12, over Aquinas. 

Logan got out to a hot start, scoring six runs in the home half of the first. That included two-run doubles from both Adrianna Lien and Molly Erickson. 

In the top of the second inning, the Blugolds responded with a six-spot of their own. Gracie Cronk and Alexa Neumeister both win run-scoring singles. 

Both offenses kept firing on all cylinders, but Logan was able to pull it out. For the Rangers, Jojo Davis scored five runs, while Molly Erickson finished with 5 RBI. 

In a losing effort for Aquinas, Cronk had three hits, including a home run, while Iris Neve was 5-6. 

Tags

Recommended for you