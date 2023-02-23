Logan wins big on Senior Night over Sparta 78-63

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the regular season winds town, the Logan boys have their heads held high after a 78-63 home win over Sparta on Senior Night.
The first half was highlighted by both teams converting steals into transition layups. The Rangers' Justis Arellano snatched the ball out of the air and hit Nick Joley in transition for the score. Sparta's Tyler Schendel grabbed the ball after a scramble and took it himself for two.
Joley and Andrew Hackbarth led Logan with 15 points. Cam Kruse was just behind them with 14 o his own.
Both teams will play again in the opening round of the playoffs next week.