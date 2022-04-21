Logan wins over Holmen with a walk-off single

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Logan won 7-6 over Holmen Thursday night with a walk-off single from Bradley Check.
At the top of the fifth, Holmen's Kyle Gerold sent a fly ball out to center to tie the game at three.
In the same inning, bases loaded and two outs, Carson Westcott lines the ball to left for a three run score on the double. Holmen took a 6-3 lead.
At the bottom of the seventh inning, tied at six, and two outs on the board when Bradley Check closes out the game sending Gabe Kattchee home for the win.
Kattchee had three runs and a double in Thursday's game.