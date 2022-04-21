Loggers name 20th Anniversary team

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It's been 20 years since the La Crosse Loggers took the field at Copeland Park.
During that time, several hundred players have worn the team's uniform, so there were plenty to choose from when it came time to select the Loggers anniversary team.
The club asked fans to help pick the All 20-Year Team over the past few months.
The votes are in and the team announced the lineup on Thursday.
Not surprisingly, some very recognizable names made the list including major league stars Max Scherzer and Chris Sale. Matt Chapman and Andrew Knapp, who are also on MLB rosters, are on the list.
Andy McKay, who guided the team to a Northwoods League Championship in 2012, and is the winningest manager in the franchise history, was named as manager of the team.
Here's a look at the list of the players who made the 20-Year Team:
Andy McKay - Manager
Rob Brantly - C
Andrew Knapp - C
JT Schwartz - 1B
Cullen Large - 2B
Mason McCoy - SS
David Villar - 3B
Michael Katz - DH
Korey Lee - Utility
Ronnie Sweeny - Corner INF
Matt Chapman - Middle INF
Eric Thames - OF
Richard Prigatano - OF
Harrison Freed - OF
Ryan Holgate - OF
Max Scherzer - SP
Chris Sale - SP
Ben Stanczyk - SP
Adam Rogers - SP
Aaron Dott - SP
Jacob Dorris - RP
Jared Freilich - RP
The Loggers begin their season on May 30 with their first home game at the Lumberyard on May 31.