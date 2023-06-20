Lonning returns home to lead UW-L women's BBall program

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Turns out the UW-La Crosse women's basketball program is holding homecoming in June.
Moran Lonning has been named the new head coach of the Eagles program.
Lonning has strong ties to La Crosse.
Her dad, Greg was UW-L's wrestling coach from 1992-98.
Moran was born and lived in La Crosse until the 4th grade but maintained strong connections here.
She played collegiately at Luther College.
Last season she served as the head coach at Central College after working as an assistant at Simpson College.
Her father passed away unexpectedly last year.
So, following in her father's footsteps and returning to La Crosse has special meaning.
"It's so exciting. My family and I, we need to be all together. We need to be back home. Even more so with my dad passing away this past year it is perfect timing for all of us to be together and support each other at a place where he made such a big impact," Lonning said.
Moran inherits a team that was 19-7 overall last season and 8-6 in the WIAC.
She's set the bar high for continued success.
"I've seen the success that they've had and I'm really excited to get women's basketball up on top. I have a kind of "embracing the grind" mentality. What you put into something is what you're going to get out of it. A toughness factor and a gritty kind of grinding factor that we can transform that as a mindset right away. So, I'm excited to implement and helping these girls really embrace the grind."
Lonning's brother, Connor, ran cross country for the Eagles.
She's replacing Karen Middleton who left UW-L this spring to become an assistant coach at Duke.