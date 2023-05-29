 Skip to main content
Luther athlete breaks friend's 43-year-old high jump record

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Records are made to be broken, it's only a matter of when.

But for Luther's new high jump mark, it's actually who broke it that really matters.

Sophomore Jack Schmeling set the record at 6' 4.5" during the Coulee Conference meet earlier this month. The previous record of 6' 4" was set in 1980 by Paul Mendell, who is a close friend of Jack's family.

The young Schmeling made it a priority to break it, and was excited knowing his name will now be a part of Knights history.

HIGH JUMP2.jpg

“The first thing that went through my mind is my name’s going to be on the gym board at least," Schmeling said. "No matter what I do for the rest of the season, at least my name’s up there. I accomplished what I needed to do that season. My second that was I have to call Paul because he always wanted me to call him any time that I was getting close or broke the record.”

And when that conversation took place, there was no ill will or thoughts between the two lifelong friends.

“I thought ‘only a half inch, Jack. You should have gone up a couple,’" Mendell said. "But no, I’m so proud of him. I told him, I had tears in my eyes, I said ‘Jack, I could not imagine a better person to break my record. I’m so proud of you.’ He only beat me by this much.”

HIGH JUMP4.jpg

Of course there's some glory that comes with breaking a state or school record, but Jack feels this one is different given the circumstances.

“I think it meant more to be because I actually knew the person that previously held it," Schmeling said. "If it was just some other guy, I would have just been like ‘oh. I got the record, that’s pretty cool.’ But I think knowing the person that previously held the record, him actually being a friend to me, meant a lot more.”

Some wondered if the 43-year-old record would ever be broken, but so much has changed during that time.

HIGH JUMP3.jpg

“Back in those days, we high jumped into nets with foam in them," Mendell said. "I know it’s hard to believe, but that’s just the way it was. We had a cinder track here at Luther. If you took a digger, you were picking gravel out of your legs and stuff. But we had good teams. A lot of good field events and running back then.”

Jack will compete in the state track meet at UW-La Crosse, which begins on Friday. He will try to become a state champion in both the high jump and triple jump, the latter of which he placed 1st in during Sectionals last week.

