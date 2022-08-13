Luther football looks to build on winning culture as Komay takes the reins

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The arrow is pointing up for Luther's football program. Last year, the Knights finished 4-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference to advance to the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.
14 starters are back, as Luther looks to build on that success under first-year head coach Jeff Komay.
But dual-threat quarterback Dillon Yang, who was the Knights leading passer and rusher a year ago, is gone to graduation. Finding some offensive playmakers to step up in his place could be key to Luther's success.
After a taste of the postseason, the Knights are eager for more.
"We're trying to balance a little more-- running the ball with various guys, and maybe throwing the ball a little bit more too," said Komay. "So spreading the wealth a little bit-- it was nice to have one guy then, but now we've got all these guys to make that up. We're really confident these guys will do the job."
"I'm hoping we can get there, but it takes all 11 guys and every person on the sideline to make the team better and keep striving to that goal," said senior linebacker Justin Miller.
Luther opens the season on the road at Blair-Taylor on August 19th.