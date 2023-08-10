Luther looking to continue their playoff streak in 2023

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Winning is no longer something new for Luther, it's the expectation.
The Knights have qualified for the playoffs two seasons in a row.
The bar is still raised high this season for the Knights.
This will be the third year luther has been a member of the Scenic Bluffs for football.
They've gone 12-9 overall over the last two seasons, a far cry of the days when the program struggled.
A lot of fresh faces will be asked to lead the team this season, however.
"For the program, it's just build on the excitement. It's just exploded. Guys working in the offseason. There's a winning tradition at various sports here at Luther High. You can just feel the boys wanting and expecting themselves to do well too," said head coach Jeff Komay.
"We've got a great group of guys, a great group of coaches. With that combination great things happen. That's up to us putting the grind in. We definitely got high hopes. Just live up to those and keep getting better every day," said senior tight end Logan Bahr.
Komay said this year's team will have a little more team speed.
They averaged 28 points a game last season.