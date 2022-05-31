Luther softball wins big over Osseo-Fairchild, advances to sectional finals

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Luther pounced out to an early lead, and got a strong start on the mound from Hannah Matzke, in their 11-1 sectional semifinal win over Osseo-Fairchild.
The Lady Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the first, and another three runs in the bottom of the second.
Five different players finished with multiple hits, including Matzke, Mackenzie Van Loon, Sarah Yonkovich, Alli Werner, and Jolene Jordahl. One of Jordahl's knocks went over the fence for a home run.
Luther plays #1 seed Westfield on Thursday, June 2nd. That game will be at New Lisbon Athletic Complex.