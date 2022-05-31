 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luther softball wins big over Osseo-Fairchild, advances to sectional finals

  • Updated
  • 0
Luther dominates Osseo-Fairchild with 11-1 win in sectional semis

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Luther pounced out to an early lead, and got a strong start on the mound from Hannah Matzke, in their 11-1 sectional semifinal win over Osseo-Fairchild. 

The Lady Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the first, and another three runs in the bottom of the second. 

Five different players finished with multiple hits, including Matzke, Mackenzie Van Loon, Sarah Yonkovich, Alli Werner, and Jolene Jordahl. One of Jordahl's knocks went over the fence for a home run. 

Luther plays #1 seed Westfield on Thursday, June 2nd. That game will be at New Lisbon Athletic Complex. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you