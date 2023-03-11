Luther takes down Belleville, advances to State

BARABOO, Wis. (WXOW)- After a back-and-forth start, the Knights pulled away late in the first half and never looked back on Saturday afternoon, beating the Wildcats 88-73 to punch their ticket to Madison.
One of the turning points in the game came midway through the first half, when Luther guard Synclair Byus hit back-to-back triples to give the Knights a 26-24 lead that they'd hold on to for the rest of the game.
With the win, Luther qualifies for the state tournament for the second time in three seasons.
The Knights will take the floor at the Kohl Center on Thursday, March 16. Their opponent is yet to be determined.