Luther's Proudfoot places 3rd in discus

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - Gavin Proudfoot of Luther finishes third in the boys Division 3 discus event at the WIAA state track meet.
The senior got that success after a school record throw of 155'.
"I'm really happy about it, couldn't ask for anything better," Proudfoot said. "I switched up my form a little bit. I tightened up my fingers a little bit and it tightened up the spin of the disk and it just flew so much better. Glad I got out here and threw it like that again."
Proudfoot is Luther's only state participant in field events.