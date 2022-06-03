 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Luther's Proudfoot places 3rd in discus

  • Updated
  • 0
PROUDFOOT'.PNG

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - Gavin Proudfoot of Luther finishes third in the boys Division 3 discus event at the WIAA state track meet.

The senior got that success after a school record throw of 155'.

"I'm really happy about it, couldn't ask for anything better," Proudfoot said. "I switched up my form a little bit. I tightened up my fingers a little bit and it tightened up the spin of the disk and it just flew so much better. Glad I got out here and threw it like that again."

Proudfoot is Luther's only state participant in field events.

Additional State Track coverage

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you