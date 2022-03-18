 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Championship Saturday: Schedule of Games

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA-Gold Ball.jpg

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Here's the rundown of games for Championship Saturday for the 2022 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Division 5 Championship

Bangor vs. Randolph - 11:05 a.m.

Division 4 Championship

Milw. Academy of Science vs. Roncalli - Approx. 15 min. after Div. 5 trophy  ceremonies

Division 3 Championship

West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran  - Approx. 15 min. after Div. 4 trophy ceremonies 

Division 2 Championship

La Crosse Central vs. Pewaukee - 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 Championship

Neenah vs. Brookfield Central - Approx. 15 min. after Div. 2 trophy ceremonies

The games can be seen on:

These stations are also live streaming the games on their websites. You can also watch the action on the Magic of March app. 