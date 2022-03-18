Championship Saturday: Schedule of Games

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Here's the rundown of games for Championship Saturday for the 2022 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Division 5 Championship
Bangor vs. Randolph - 11:05 a.m.
Division 4 Championship
Milw. Academy of Science vs. Roncalli - Approx. 15 min. after Div. 5 trophy ceremonies
Division 3 Championship
West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran - Approx. 15 min. after Div. 4 trophy ceremonies
Division 2 Championship
La Crosse Central vs. Pewaukee - 6:35 p.m.
Division 1 Championship
Neenah vs. Brookfield Central - Approx. 15 min. after Div. 2 trophy ceremonies
The games can be seen on:
These stations are also live streaming the games on their websites. You can also watch the action on the Magic of March app.