WIAA Div. 3 Semi-Final: Freedom leads

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Freedom Irish led from start to finish on their way to a Division 3 semi-final win over St. Croix Falls Thursday afternoon and a trip to Championship Saturday.
Kierstin Kriewaldt hit a three-pointer to give the Irish the lead they never gave up in the game. The best St. Croix Falls could do later in the first half was cut the lead to five on a layup by Lucy Belisle with just over two minutes to go in the half.
An eight-point fun gave Freedom a 32-19 halftime lead at the Resch Center.
The Irish built on the lead in the second half and never looked back. Behind the scoring of Sadie Jarmolowicz, they went up by as much as 32 points at one point in the half.
Jarmolowicz finished with 22 points for Freedom. Kriewaldt and Megan Alexander had 12 each.
For St. Croix Falls, Brianna McCurdy scored 11 for the Saints. Belisle finished with 8 along with Kelsey Cooper.
Freedom now takes on Waupun, who defeated Dominican earlier Thursday. The two go for the Division 3 Title at approximately 2:30 p.m.