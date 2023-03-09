FINAL: Milwaukee wins D3 semifinal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Milwaukee Academy of Science behind a 22 point performance by Lalani Ellis gets a trip to Championship Saturday with a 64-57 win over Waupun.
After being down 18-4 early in the game, the Lady Novas come back for a 30-29 halftime lead.
Kayl Petersen cut a second half Milwaukee lead to 53-51 with a basket at the 5:29 mark. Parker Johnson's layup on the other end pushed the lead to four with 3:56 left. The Warriors couldn't cut into the lead from there.
Lalani Ellis had 22 and Beautiful Waheed added 14 for Milwaukee.
Mady VandeStreek led Waupun with 18 points which included four three-point baskets.
Milwaukee faces the winner of the West Salem/Kewaskum game in the state championship on Saturday.