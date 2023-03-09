 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area...

.Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of
northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest
Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures,
there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far.

Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to
accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some
locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach
the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening
which could impact any scheduled activities.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.



FINAL: Milwaukee wins D3 semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Milwaukee Academy of Science behind a 22 point performance by Lalani Ellis gets a trip to Championship Saturday with a 64-57 win over Waupun. 

After being down 18-4 early in the game, the Lady Novas come back for a 30-29 halftime lead.

Kayl Petersen cut a second half Milwaukee lead to 53-51 with a basket at the 5:29 mark. Parker Johnson's layup on the other end pushed the lead to four with 3:56 left. The Warriors couldn't cut into the lead from there.  

Lalani Ellis had 22 and Beautiful Waheed added 14 for Milwaukee. 

Mady VandeStreek led Waupun with 18 points which included four three-point baskets. 

Milwaukee faces the winner of the West Salem/Kewaskum game in the state championship on Saturday.  

