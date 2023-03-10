McDonell leads from the start in D5 semi against Albany

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - From the start, the McDonell Central Catholic Macks put the pressure on Albany and dominated for a 59-20 win in the WIAA Girls Division 5 semifinal in Green Bay Friday morning.
The Macks started out with a 6-0 run, one of several scoring binges during the game.
Albany got on the board with a couple of free throws from Alana Durtschi nearly five minutes into the game.
McDonell's size and speed led to forcing 19 turnovers in the game and 18 points. It led to 18 fast break points.
They controlled the paint, too, with 44 of their points coming in the zone. They shot 53-percent in the first half. Overall, they shot 52-percent from the field.
The Macks were led by Aubrey Dorn, who had 16 points. Isabel Hartman added 10.
Albany's leading scorer was Abby Hollis with 8 points.
McDonell takes on the winner of the Blair-Taylor versus Wabeno/Laona game in the Division 5 State Championship game Saturday morning.