See full WIAA State Boys Basketball schedule, when local team play

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/WAOW) - Several area boys' basketball teams are heading to Madison for this year's WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Central, West Salem, Luther, Royall, and Whitehall made the tournament at the Kohl Center.
Tournament play kicks of Thursday and Friday with semifinal games. The games on Thursday begin at 1:35 p.m. with West Salem playing Milwaukee Academy of Science in Division 3. Luther plays Whitehall on Thursday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m in a Division 4 matchup.
Friday morning, the games begin at 9:05 a.m. with Royall playing Newman Catholic in Division 5. Central takes on Whitnall in a Division 2 contest at approximately 3:15 p.m.
All championship games are on Saturday, with Division 5 starting at around 11:05 a.m.
You can watch all tournament games live on air on WXOW. Or you can watch the games online here. Keep up with all of the tournament by downloading the Magic of March app.
2023 State Boys Basketball Tournament
Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18
Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
DIVISION 1
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 De Pere (28-0) vs. #4 Kettle Moraine (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Arrowhead (26-2) vs. #3 Neenah (18-10) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 2 championship
DIVISION 2
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #4 Nicolet (24-4) - 1:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 La Crosse Central (23-5) vs. #3 Whitnall (24-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals - Thursday, March 16
Game-1: #1 West Salem (27-1) vs. #4 Milwaukee Academy of Science (18-6) - 1:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Brillion (27-1) vs. #3 Lakeside Lutheran (25-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 4 championship
DIVISION 4
Semifinals - Thursday, March 16
Game-1: #1 Saint Mary Catholic (26-2) vs. #4 Kenosha St. Joseph Cathiloc Acad. (18-10) - 6:35 p.m.
Game-2: #2 Luther (26-2) vs. #3 Whitehall (22-6) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - Approx. 15 mins. following Div. 5 championship
DIVISION 5
Semifinals - Friday, March 17
Game-1: #1 Newman Catholic (25-4) vs. #4 Royall (22-7) - 9:05 a.m.
Game-2: #2 McDonell Central Catholic (28-1) vs. #3 Fall River (26-3) - Approx. 20 mins. following Game-1
Championship Final - Saturday, March 18
Game-3: Winner of Game-1 vs. Winner of Game-2 - 11:05 a.m.
