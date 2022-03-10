WIAA Div. 3 Semi-Final: Petersen leads Waupun to Championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Sophomore Kayl Petersen hit four of six three point shots and scored 16 points in the first half to propel Waupun to Satuday's Division 3 championship game over Dominican Thusday afternoon at the Resch Center.
Petersen helped put the Warriors out front to a 23-11 first half lead.
Dominican, winners of the Whitewater sectional, did try to work their way back into the game early in the second half. Led by Alicia Burgos Schroeder, she cut the lead to ten for the Warriors but Dominican couldn't pull any closer than that.
Waupun took advantage of scoring off of turnovers by outscoring Dominican 16-1.
Petersen finished the game with 22 points.
Burgos Schroeder ended with 15.
Waupun takes on the winner of the St. Croix Falls and Freedom game in the Division 3 state title game Saturday night.