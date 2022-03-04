Wauzeka-Steuben advances with 75-54 win over Highland

WAUZEKA, Wis. (WXOW) - There was no madness to be had in the March matchup between Wauzeka-Steuben and Highland on Friday night.
The Hornets' Seth Bunders balled out on both sides of the court. Quick release shots and rapid ball movement helped the Hornets take an early lead.
Impressive defense from Wauzeka-Steuben proved too much for the Cardinals, and the Hornets repeatedly capitalized on turnovers.
The Moment of the Night: below the basket, Wauzeka-Steuben's Seth Bunders completed a behind-the-back pass to teammate Isaac Reichmann in the corner. Reichmann drained the open three and the gymnasium erupted in cheer.
Wauzeka-Steuben defeated Highland, 75-54. They advance in the WIAA Boys' Basketball Tournament.