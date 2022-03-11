WIAA Division 5 Semi-Final: Assumption holds off McDonell in close game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Assumption held off a late charge by McDonell Central Catholic to pullout a 36-35 win in a Division 5 semi-final game in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Off a miss by Aubrey Dorn, Amber Adams put the rebound back for the Lady Macks to give them a 35-34 lead with 1:12 left, their first in the half.
On the next possession, Maleia Kolo scored her only two points of the game, but they proved the game winning ones-a basket with 55 seconds remaining to give the Royals a 36-35 lead.
On the other end of the court, although they had their chances, shots by Emily Cooper and Marley Hughes came up short before the final buzzer sounded.
Leading scorers for Assumption were Anna Schooley with ten points. Sarah Shaw had 8.
McDonell's Marley Hughes also had ten points, with Lauryn Deetz adding 8.
Assumption moves on to play in the Division 5 Championship game against Randolph Saturday morning at 11:05 a.m.