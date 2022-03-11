WIAA Division 5 Semi-Final: Randolph vs. Highland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Randolph Rockets controlled both ends of the court on their way to victory over the Highland Cardinals Friday morning in a Division 5 Semi-Final game in the WIAA Girls State Basketbll Tournament.
The Rockets had a 9-4 lead when Rachel Miller for Highland scored at the 12:46 mark in the first half. The Rockets then used a series of steals and tight defense to keep the Cardinals from scoring for nearly eight minutes.
It led to a 22-8 halftime score.
Highland cut the lead to single digits behind Katelyn Esser's shooting. The Cardinals got Randolph's lead down to nine twice in second half before the Rockets went on scoring runs to put the game away for a final score of 47-25.
Maddie DeVries finished with 13 to lead the Rockets. Abby Katsma added 10 for the team.
Highland's Meg Tarrell and Katelyn Esser scored 8 for the Cardinals.
Randolph plays the winner of the Assumption/McDonell game in the Division 5 Girls State Championship Saturday morning at 11 a.m.