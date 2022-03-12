Marshall punches their ticket to the state tournament

Baraboo, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Marshall Cardinals will fly their way to Madison to compete in the state tournament. This comes after a win over the Luther Knights.
The Knights came out of the gate struggling offensively allowing Marshall to get an early lead and start the game with an 11-0 run. After that, it was pretty much over for Luther.
The Cardinals' game plan then started to take shape. In the state of Wisconsin there is no shot clock in high school basketball. Marshall's game plan was to abuse that rule by just holding on to the ball and passing it around for as long as they could. That would happen until they were either fouled or someone had a wide open lane to the basket. Now even though they didn't break any rules, it is just a cheap and frankly childish way to play the game of basketball. Often times it felt like the players and coaches were more focused on arguing with the referees than they were on actually playing/coaching.
They did win fair and square though, and to Marshall's credit they did play a heck of a game when it came to rebounding. Luther missed a lot of easy baskets, but were almost never able to get a rebound even when they had the height advantage. This just goes to show that attitude and tenacity will beat height 9 times out of 10 when it comes to rebounding.
Final Score: 64-45 Marshall Cardinals.