Media Reports: Iowa State's Lexi Donarski enters transfer portal

AMES, Iowa (WXOW) - Several media reports said Friday afternoon that Iowa State and former Aquinas Blugold star Lexi Donarski has entered the transfer portal.
Donarski helped lead the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament this past season.
During her time at Iowa State, she's averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Donarski was the team's second-leading scorer as well as a defensive standout on the court. She was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
She was also named Big-12 Freshman of the Year during her first season on the team.
Donarski is the fourth player on the team to enter the transfer portal in recent days.
The reports include the Des Moines Register, who also reported about another area standout who played for Iowa State, Caledonia's Eli King, as he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. He's played in just nine games for the Cyclones this season where he scored 11 points.