Melrose-Mindoro football coach, sons thriving in motorsports

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During the offseason, coaches have lives away from the game of football.
For Melrose-Mindoro head coach Tory Lockington, his family keeps themselves busy by racing cars at area tracks over the summer.
He and his two sons, Landon and Braydon, represent Lockington Racing. Their family has a history in motorsports and they decided to pick it back up a few years ago.
It started with older brother Landon, but then his father and younger sibling chose to hop in the driver's seat as well.
Seeing his kids compete brings the elder more pleasure than winning does.
“It’s kind of fun actually on the track when we’re racing against each other," Tory Lockington said. "They want to beat me and I want to beat them. Tell you what, if I’m in the back, one of my kids are out front, watching them win and do well. That’s just as exciting as me being out front. It’s a joy being on a track racing with them and then watching them do well too.”
The group competes in classes such as 6-shooter, hobby stock and high school. Braydon is a senior at Melrose-Mindoro and enjoys working with his family on and off the track.
“Really nice," Braydon Lockington said. "Good to work together. We all enjoy watching each other race and watch each other win all the time. It’s really fun. You got to work together as a team, racing. We got a team right now. We’re leading the state in points. But also, you got to focus on your own things.”
Braydon plays football under his father and Landon also played college ball. The older brother says there's a lot of differences between the sport he grew up playing and auto racing.
“Football for me was a lot more fun with friends," Landon Lockington said. "It had that good competition aspect. Which is a lot of playing with all the guys and stuff. This is a lot more individualized. It’s a lot more working on my car, doing stuff and kind of getting rewarded for all my own stuff. Not including an entire team with it.”
Lockington Racing has several cars to repair and maintain. It can be hard at times knowing what needs to be done to any of them before and after competition.
“It kind of depends on the week," Tory Lockington said. "Some weeks we load them up and they’re good for the next week. Just check a few things over. If they get hit and wrecked, we got to get some new parts on them and straighten them out. Tune them up a little bit. For the most part, not too bad. But there are weeks we do spend 10-20 extra hours on them getting them all ready.”
The brothers say that playing football for their dad has similarities and differences to having him serve as their racing manager.
“He teaches me a lot," Braydon Lockington said. "I get off the track, he tells me what I could do better. What I did good. It compares a lot.”
“Racing is definitely a little more relaxed," Landon Lockington said. "In football, you get a headbutt with each other a little bit. This is a little more relaxed, fun to work on. Not as strict with it.”
The Mustangs went 3-6 last year on the gridiron. That was their first losing season since 2013. Coach Lockington adds that around a dozen seniors are on the team in 2023 and most of their starters are back from a year ago.
Melrose-Mindoro opens their season at Bangor on Thursday.