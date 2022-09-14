Mertz finding deep targets so far

Madison, Wis. (WKOW) Graham Mertz had back to back 200 yard passing performances for just the third time in his career after last Saturday game against Washington State.
In his third season as the Badgers starter, Mertz has taken a step forward in the passing game.
With just a small sample size, Mertz has connected on more deep shots. Sophomore receiver Keontez Lewis was on the end of two of them on Saturday.
Mertz said focusing on his footwork has changed his game.
"I kind of hit on it but in a world full of chaos how can you be consistent and that's one thing as far as timing just keeping your feet calm and trusting what you are seeing that for me has really changed the game for me, calm back there, I am seeing everything more clear than I ever have. It has freed me up to do my job better for the guys around me and really give them a shot to play free," Merts said.
The Badgers host New Mexico State Saturday at 2:30 PM.