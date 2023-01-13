 Skip to main content
Midwest Players Classic: Aquinas boys pull away late in win over Caledonia

  • Updated
Berns lead charge for Aquinas in win over Caledonia

Aquinas and Caledonia met in a battle of Behemoths to see who comes out on top

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After being tied 36-36 after the first 18 minutes, the Blugolds used a second half run to bury the Warriors on Friday night for a 74-64 win. 

Tanner Peterson was the leading scorer for Aquinas with 25. Walter Berns added 22 for the Blugolds. 

"I put in a lot of work in the offseason, really worked on my offense, and I'm just coming in every game with an attack mindset," Berns said. "It was a super fun experience, got the win as a team, and I felt like we put on a good show."

Caledonia got 24 points from Mason King in the losing effort. 

