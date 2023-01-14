 Skip to main content
Midwest Players Classic: Hilltoppers look to go back-to-back against Tosa West

  • Updated
Onalaska Basketball
Billy Hatfield

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After winning a late night bout against Waunakee, Onalaska looks for their second win of the tournament against the Trojans Saturday afternoon.

The rims were rocking in this match-up that Onalaska led 30-26 at the halftime break. The Hilltoppers carried that momentum on their way to a 55-44 victory.

T.J. Stuttley led the home team with 18 points, while Evan Anderson added 17.

The Hilltoppers will have a much needed break before their next back-to-back contest that kicks off Friday, January 20 against La Crosse Central.

