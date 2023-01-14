Midwest Players Classic: La Crescent-Hokah overcomes slow start to take down G-E-T

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-Carter Todd scored 22 points, and Gunner Esser added 15 off the bench, helping the Lancers to a 2nd-half surge in a 73-55 victory over the RedHawks.
La Crescent-Hokah led by just 1 at halftime before outscoring G-E-T 38-21 in the final 18 minutes.
All of Esser's points came off of five triples in the first half, as he was a one-man wrecking crew for the Lancers.
Cody Schmitz started strong for G-E-T, but was held more in check in the 2nd half. He scored 22 points in a losing effort.