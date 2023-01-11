Milestone matchup in La Crescent designed to raise awareness of girls hockey

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- La Crescent-Hokah doesn't have its own varsity program for girls' hockey. But that didn't stop the Lancer faithful from packing the La Crescent Community Ice Arena on Monday night for the rink's first-ever high school girls hockey game.
Student athletes from La Crescent-Hokah have been part of a co-op team with Winona and Cotter since 2020. For the past three seasons, the Winhawks have called Bud King Ice Arena in Winona their home. They made history by bringing girls hockey to a new venue.
Winhawks head coach Rick Burns says the idea to play at the La Crescent Community Ice Arena stemmed from a desire to celebrate the co-op's success and promote the sport of hockey to young girls in the Coulee Region.
"That's the goal, is to have opportunities for them. All the girls that want to play, to have a place for them to play is the key," said Burns. "I know in Winona, our numbers with the youth are really improving. I know in speaking with La Crescent to get this set-up that their numbers are (up) at the young level. So, I think it's coming back."
La Crescent-native Doug Kerns was among the fans in the stands Monday night. He was excited to see his daughter, August, compete on the rink she grew up playing at.
Kerns believes raising community awareness that hockey is an option for local girls is key to ensuring that the co-op program continues to thrive.
"Just to let them know this is what you can do," said Kerns. "Just because La Crescent doesn't have a team, you can still go co-op with another school, and you can keep skating."
As for the product on the ice, the Winhawks lost to Black River Falls on Monday night to move to 5-11 on the year.
That's still a marked improvement from the program's first two seasons, when they failed to record a win.