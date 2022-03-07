Minnesota Basketball Regionals: Lancers and Cardinals meet on the hardwood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah and Lewiston-Altuna both had massive wins in the first round of the tourney. Now, both teams hope that momentum propels them to the Semifinals.
The Lancers carried the higher rank into the game (#4 vs #5), but it was the Cardinals who grabbed the early lead. They led by 4 at halftime (37-33).
It was much of the same after the break, with Lewiston-Altuna extending their lead even more.
The Cardinals advance following the 75-57 victory. They will face off with the top-ranked Caledonia Warriors at 11:00 am Saturday at Rochester's Mayo Auditorium.