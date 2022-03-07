Minnesota Basketball Regionals: Top-ranked Warriors match up with Triton

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - Caledonia earned the top rank in Regional play, giving them the bye through the first round. They started the tournament Monday evening against the Cobras.
Warriors taking over in the first half, they would enter the break leading by 9 (38-29).
The Cobras would bring it back within one possession in the second half, before Caledonia went on a run and pulled it out in the end 70-53. They advance to play fifth-ranked Lewiston-Altura Saturday morning at 11:00 am in Rochester's Mayo Auditorium.
We spoke with Eli King after the game about what he saw on the hardwood: "Tonight it was just nice to get out there. It wasn't great, but we were able to just keep playing hard. They played really hard. We were able to get to the rim a lot. We didn't shoot it great, but we were able to get what we wanted for the most part."
Notable Warrior: Eli King - 26 pts, 9 REB, 7 STL