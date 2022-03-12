MInnesota Basketball Sectional Semifinals: Can Cardinals curb Warriors winning ways?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - The top-ranked Caledonia Warriors square off with the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals in the Section 1AA Semifinal Saturday morning at Rochester's Mayo Civic Center.
The winner will have the opportunity to secure a spot in the State Tournament at the Sectional Championship game Thursday night.
It was the underdog Cardinals hopping out to an early lead in this one. 8:00 into the game, and they're up 19-10. The Warriors would begin to dig themselves out, but still trailed by 3 at the half (28-31).
Caledonia quickly evened the score in the second half, and began to pull away soon after.
Jackson Koepke found his rhythm from beyond the arc, dropping four 3-pointers after the break. He would lead the team with 20 points as they claim the come from behind victory, 55-53.
The Warriors return to action on Thursday evening, when they will be playing for the Sectional Title.