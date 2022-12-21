Mlsna signs Letter of Intent to play at Wisconsin

Cashton, Wis. (WXOW) It's not often the spotlight shines on Cashton on National Signing Day for high school football players.
But Zack Mlsna is changing that with one swipe of the pen.
The Cashton senior signed his letter of intent to play for the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.
The 6'6" 300 pound offensive lineman sure fits the profile for a prototypical wisconsin offensive lineman.
He committed in late October before Luke Fickell was hired but after meeting with the new coaching staff it re-affirmed his commitment.
"It seems like everything is set up smoothly. I think I'll be a fan of the coaching change. I like his model. I like everything he stands for and how he's going to coach his team. Growing up in Wisconsin I've always like Madison. It's been my favorite college team. So, it was my decision once they gave me the walk-on offer," Mlsna said at a signing ceremony in Cashton Wednesday.
Mlsna was named Associated Press 2nd Team All-State this past season.