Mlsna signs Letter of Intent to play at Wisconsin

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some...

.Very powdery snow continues to fall across the region with
snowcovered roads and reduced visibilities mostly between 1 and 2
miles, however at times visibilities have been reduced to one half
mile or less. Numerous crashes and slide-offs have been reported
during the evening hours. The snow will continue to push through
overnight in waves and we continue to look for snow amounts from 2
to 4 inches toward Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa and up to 5
to 8 inches for central and southwest Wisconsin through Thursday
morning.

Northwest winds will be on the increase Thursday, especially
later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night
through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause
blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow,
especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard
Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be
from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend.

One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural
areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches through Thursday.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause widespread blowing
and drifting snow, with localized whiteout conditions Thursday
night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mlsna signs Letter of Intent to play at Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Mlsna signs Letter of Intent to play at Wisconsin

It's not often the spotlight shines on Cashton on National Signing Day for high school football players.

Cashton, Wis. (WXOW) It's not often the spotlight shines on Cashton on National Signing Day for high school football players.

But Zack Mlsna is changing that with one swipe of the pen.

The Cashton senior signed his letter of intent to play for the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

The 6'6" 300 pound offensive lineman sure fits the profile for a prototypical wisconsin offensive lineman.

He committed in late October before Luke Fickell was hired but after meeting with the new coaching staff it re-affirmed his commitment.

"It seems like everything is set up smoothly.  I think I'll be a fan of the coaching change.  I like his model.  I like everything he stands for and how he's going to coach his team.  Growing up in Wisconsin I've always like Madison.  It's been my favorite college team.  So, it was my decision once they gave me the walk-on offer," Mlsna said at a signing ceremony in Cashton Wednesday.

Mlsna was named Associated Press 2nd Team All-State this past season.

Tags

Recommended for you