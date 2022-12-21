Mlsna signs Letter of Intent to play at Wisconsin

Weather Alert

...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some... .Very powdery snow continues to fall across the region with snowcovered roads and reduced visibilities mostly between 1 and 2 miles, however at times visibilities have been reduced to one half mile or less. Numerous crashes and slide-offs have been reported during the evening hours. The snow will continue to push through overnight in waves and we continue to look for snow amounts from 2 to 4 inches toward Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa and up to 5 to 8 inches for central and southwest Wisconsin through Thursday morning. Northwest winds will be on the increase Thursday, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&