Mount La Crosse hosts WIARA Snowboard Championships

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The top high school racers in Wisconsin made their way to Mount La Crosse Saturday afternoon to compete for gold in the WIARA championship.
Both girl and boy divisions raced down the Giant Slalom run to compete for the fastest time.
The competition started with the girls, Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem's (AOWS) Brooklyn Waldner flying down the mountain for a time of 44.40 seconds to place her in the top five.
There was some sibling rivalry on the mountain when the the Callaway brothers went toe-to-toe.
Bodie Callaway from team AOWS kicks up some powder for a time of 36.72 seconds, placing him in third place.
Bodie could not quite take his older brother Cooper's tag.
Cooper, also from team AOWS, crossed the finish line with a time of 36.46 seconds.
Cooper placed second, only beating his bother by milliseconds.
The competition will continue at Mt. La Crosse through February 21.