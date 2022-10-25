MSHSL Section 1A 9-Man Football Quarterfinals: Lions host Houston

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WXOW) - The undefeated Lions hope their winning ways continue into the playoffs, as they welcome the Hurricanes for the section quarterfinals.
It's the Lions pouncing out to the early lead. They lead it 7-0 not even 4 minutes into the game.
Houston looking to get those points back. They're in a 3rd and long at the 29, when Morgan Rohweder airs one out and finds Ethan Frauenkron in the end zone.
Austin Groth punches in the 2 point conversion to give the Hurricanes an 8-7 lead.
Spring Grove wants to steal that lead back in quarter 2. Hunter Holland finds a hole, stiff arms the defender, and is finally swarmed by the Hurricanes just 3 yards shy of the goal line.
That is an easy score for Elijah Solum.
The Lions win it 48-16. They advance to host Grand Meadow at 2 pm on Saturday, October 29.