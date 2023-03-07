MSHSL Section 1A Basketball: #2 Lions meet #7 Randolph in Quarterfinals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - The Spring Grove Boys Basketball team is looking to make a deep playoff push, but they must first take care of the Rockets.
This started as a back and forth contest, with the teams trading the lead early. Then the Lions got hot and took a 21-12 lead into halftime.
It was much of the same in the second half, with Spring Grove once again only allowing 12 points in the last 18:00. The Lions win it 39-24.
Elijah Solum paced the Lions with 12 points.
They will now face #3 Hayfield at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 11 in the Mayo Auditorium.