MSHSL Section 1AA Basketball: #3 Warriors take on #6 Chatfield for a spot in Semifinals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - Sitting just 3 wins shy of a State berth, Caledonia hopes to take one step closer against the Gophers.
The teams traded buckets back and forth early on in this one. Thanks to some spectacular transition defense, the Warriors take control of the lead.
They had no plans of giving that lead back, and they claim the 71-59 victory.
They will now face a rematch with P-E-M on Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 pm in the Mayo Auditorium. Last year, the 2 teams met in the Sectional Finals and needed 3 OTs before the Warriors finally claimed the title.