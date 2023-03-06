 Skip to main content
MSHSL Section 1AA Basketball: Lancers meet Cannon Falls in the Quarterfinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Lancers Sectional Basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - A battle with #1 Lake City awaits the winner of Monday night's match-up between the #4 Bombers and #5 La Crescent/Hokah.

Both teams are hot from the tip, trading the early lead back and forth. The Lancers are able to pull away before halftime, leading by as much as 9. They would take a 7-point lead into the break (32-25).

Again neither team finding an edge in the second half, before the Bombers take control.

They just edge out the Lancers 55-53.

Carter Todd led the way for La Crescent/Hokah with 21 points on the night. Parker McQuinn added 9.

