MSHSL Section 1AA Basketball: Warriors welcome St. Charles in Round 1 action

CALEDONIA, Minn. WXOW) - With a trip to Mayo Arena on the line, #3 Caledonia kicks off playoff action hosting #14 St. Charles.
With 5:00 left in the first half, St. Charles ties the game up at 24-24. The Warriors would then go on a 23-8 run to finish out the half.
They built onto that lead following the break and punch their ticket to the next round with the 96-71 victory.
Mason King led the scoring for the Warriors with 17 points, while Payton Konz added 16.
Caledonia will play the second game of the night on March 7, starting approximately at 7:30 in Rochester's Mayo Arena.