MSHSL Section 1AA Football Quarterfinals: Warriors welcome the Cardinals

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Warriors football program is no stranger to deep playoff runs. They hope to turn around from a loss last week, and knock out Lewiston-Altura in the section quarterfinals.
The Warriors start off this game the only way they know how, by scoring early and often. They carry a 34-0 lead into halftime.
Looking to add on to that lead, Owen Denstad emerges from the mass of blockers. He cuts all the way right, before heading back left and collecting 50 yards on the run. After rushing 20 more yards on the following play, he took the third play of the drive the final 2 yards for the score. He would also kick in the extra point himself to put his team up 41-0.
The Warriors were in complete control of the run game. They only had 4 pass attempts on the night, while rushing 247 yards and punching in 4 touchdowns on the ground.
Caledonia completes the shutout, winning it 47-0. They will host St. Charles Saturday, October 29 at 2:00 pm.