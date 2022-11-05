MSHSL Section 1AA Volleyball Championship: Warriors and Bombers meet for a trip to State

Rochester, Minn. (WXOW) - After completing the upset over top-ranked Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Caledonia must get through Cannon Falls to make it to State.
Warriors showing some grit in set 1. Sienna Augedahl comes up with a massive block right at the net.
Later in the set, Jovial King sees a hole and slams it down. Caledonia takes set 1, 25-18.
The Bombers offense exploded in set 2. Karsyn Winchell with a kill as Cannon Falls takes the set, 25-12.
After dropping set 3, the Warriors season is on the line. Madison Burr splits the Caledonia blockers, finds the court, and sends her team to the next level.
Cannon Falls takes the match 3-1.