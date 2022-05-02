MVC Baseball: Aquinas looks to continue winning ways hosting the Vikings

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Blugolds entered Monday night's match-up 14-0 on the season. They hope to continue that streak against a struggling Holmen team.
Unsurprisingly, Aquinas gets on the board first on a passed ball.
Vikings answer back in the 3rd inning with a run of their own. They would take the lead when they plate another run in the 4th.
A 3-run inning came in the 6th for the Vikings, and that is all they would need to end the Blugolds' unbeaten season.
Holmen escapes with the 5-3 win.