MVC Baseball: Blugolds host Holmen in home opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Aquinas v. Holmen Baseball

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Exactly one week before, Aquinas kicked off the season with a 13-0 rout of Tomah. They return to play Monday on their home field hosting the 1-3 Vikings.

The Blugolds get on the board first. Calvin Hargrove comes diving in after a passed ball for the first run of the game.

Aquinas adds 2 runs in the 3rd as their lead begins to grow.

The Blugolds claim the 7-0 shutout and advance to 2-0 on the young season. They have scored 20 runs in the first 2 games, without allowing a single run against them.

