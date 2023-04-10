MVC Baseball: Blugolds host Holmen in home opener

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Exactly one week before, Aquinas kicked off the season with a 13-0 rout of Tomah. They return to play Monday on their home field hosting the 1-3 Vikings.
The Blugolds get on the board first. Calvin Hargrove comes diving in after a passed ball for the first run of the game.
Aquinas adds 2 runs in the 3rd as their lead begins to grow.
The Blugolds claim the 7-0 shutout and advance to 2-0 on the young season. They have scored 20 runs in the first 2 games, without allowing a single run against them.